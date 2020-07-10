Akero Therapeutics raises $216.4M in equities

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) closes upsized public offering at gross proceeds of ~$216.4M for 6M shares with the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares exercised in full.Use of the …
