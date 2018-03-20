Alexandria Real Estate Equities appoints co-COOs

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, a real estate investment trust focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, has named Jennifer J. Banks and Larry J. Diamonds as co-chief operating officers.
