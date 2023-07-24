Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 1.82% and 2.10%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Tops Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates - July 24, 2023
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities: Q2 Earnings Snapshot - July 24, 2023
- Equities market opens week bullish as investors earn N144.2bn - July 24, 2023