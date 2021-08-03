Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Co-COO Joseph Hakman Sold $561,488 of Shares

Joseph Hakman (insider trades) sold 2,808 shares of ARE on 07/29/2021 at an average price of $199.96 a share. The total sale was $561,488. For the complete insider trading history of ARE, click here .
