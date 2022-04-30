Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) General Counsel Jackie B. Clem Sells 1,865 Shares - April 30, 2022
- Why US equities could fall at least another 20-35% (and the NASDAQ could be much worse)… - April 30, 2022
- Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CNR) - April 29, 2022