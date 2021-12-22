Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. shares closed today at 0.9% below its 52 week high of $219.57, giving the company a market cap of $33B. The stock is currently up 22.9% year-t …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Fund managers bullish on Indian equities, but tone down expectations - December 21, 2021
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. Shares Near 52-Week High – Market Mover - December 21, 2021
- European Equities: U.S Economic Data and Omicron in Focus - December 21, 2021