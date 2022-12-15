Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. shed 1.69% to $150.39 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day - December 15, 2022
- Equities are in a lose-lose scenario no matter where the economy goes, says Cantor’s Eric Johnston - December 15, 2022
- Recession Fears, Weak Retail Spending Weigh on Equities - December 15, 2022