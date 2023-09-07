Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. ARE inched 0.35% higher to $116.36 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market - September 7, 2023
- Yields, oil, and the dollar are driving equities, says Charles Schwab’s Liz Ann Sonders - September 7, 2023
- European shares fall again as Apple weighs on US equities - September 7, 2023