Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. slid 8.29% to $102.93 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors - September 21, 2023
- Seek Value in Asian Equities - September 21, 2023
- Declining Jobless Claims Amid Hawkish Fed Policy Projections Create Perfect Storm for US Equities - September 21, 2023