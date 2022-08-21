Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 89,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities best asset class to beat inflation, here’s why; Do not ignore these 7 rules while investing - August 21, 2022
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - August 21, 2022
- Foreign investors pump in ₹44,500 crores into Indian equities in three weeks of August - August 21, 2022