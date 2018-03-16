Recap: Most global bourses have rebounded following the announcement of strong US economic figures, but all eyes will be fixed on next week’s US Federal Reserve meeting when an interest-rate increase seems very likely. On the domestic front, investor …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- All eyes on the Fed after good week for equities - March 16, 2018
- Investors lose N506 billion as prices of 60 equities nosedive - March 16, 2018
- Still Bullish on Global Equities for 2018 - March 16, 2018