US investors remain lukewarm on Hong Kong and China equities, according to a recent BNP Paribas China Equities Focus report. Despite Chinese equities strong performance, there have not been any …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- American investors remain skeptic of China’s equities – BNP Paribas - May 7, 2024
- Stocks are primed to tumble into a bear market as bullish investors have driven equities to 1929 extremes, famed fund manager says - May 7, 2024
- European Equities Close Sharply Higher Tuesday; PMI Rises in April for Most European Sectors - May 7, 2024