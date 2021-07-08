AMP has sold AMP Capital’s Global Equities and Fixed Income (GEFI) business to Macquarie Asset Management for up to $185m, as the wealth manager slims down its structure. The wealth manager says the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AMP Capital Global Equities and Fixed Income business to be sold to Macquarie Asset Management in $185m deal - July 7, 2021
- European Equities: German Trade Data, the ECB Minutes, and U.S Jobless Claims in Focus - July 7, 2021
- Macquarie to buy AMP Capital’s global equities and fixed income business - July 7, 2021