Story continues Japanese equities, on the other hand, are at record highs, and seem set to rise on the back of a brighter outlook for its economy and corporate governance reforms. About $6.59 billion …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Analysis-Soaring Japanese equities offer investors cozy distance from troubled China - February 26, 2024
- Wall Street: Equities close slightly lower as focus shifts to data - February 26, 2024
- US equities close slightly lower as focus shifts to data - February 26, 2024