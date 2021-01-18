Binay Chandgothia of Principal Global Asset Allocation states that China’s latest GDP figures suggest a good scenario for global growth in 2021 and that Asia equities will outperform.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Netflix, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX) - January 18, 2021
- Analyst says Asian equities are set to outperform — and here’s why - January 18, 2021
- Foreign investors acrquired RM326 mln net local equities in 2nd week of 2021 - January 18, 2021