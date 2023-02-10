Investment experts from Parthian Partners have expressed confidence in the Nigerian equities market notwithstanding the uncertainties surrounding the 2023 elections. On his part, the head of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Analysts Forecast Positive Equities Market Trend Despite Elections - February 10, 2023
- Consumer Sentiment Report Leaves Equities Searching for Direction - February 10, 2023
- European Equities Fall, London Stocks Outperform as UK Dodges Technical Recession - February 10, 2023