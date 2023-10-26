There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the NA sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Kkr Real Estate Finance (KREF – Research Report), Alexandria Equities (ARE – Research Report) and CoStar Group …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Analysts Offer Insights on NA Companies: Kkr Real Estate Finance (KREF), Alexandria Equities (ARE) and CoStar Group (CSGP) - October 25, 2023
- Global markets today: Wall Street falls on higher bond yields, European equities end flat - October 25, 2023
- Equities trading goes bearish marginally by 0.02% - October 25, 2023