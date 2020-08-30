AOD is an unleveraged global equities fund. The fund’s diversified holdings, strong distribution, and large discount to NAV are all strong positives for the fund and its shareholders.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Gold, equities investors should avoid these … - August 30, 2020
- AOD: Global Equities Fund With Stable 8% Distribution, Massive 14% Discount To NAV - August 30, 2020
- Global equities to enter week at all-time highs - August 30, 2020