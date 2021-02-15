Apollo Hospitals healthcare revenues recovered to 96% of pre-Covid levels in Q3 FY21. EBITDA (Ind-AS adjusted) was in line versus estimates with impressive margin expansion in new units. Kotak …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Markets update: Equities notch second straight week of gains - February 15, 2021
- Apollo Hospitals share price rises 10%: Kotak Institutional Equities revise Fair Value to Rs 2860 (from Rs 2240) - February 15, 2021
- Copper at Highest Since 2012 as Global Equities Extend Gains - February 15, 2021