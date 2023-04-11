US benchmark equity indexes were trading mixed ahead of Tuesday’s close as markets await March consumer inflation data due Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% to 33,768, while the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Appetite for Equities Mixed Ahead of Wednesday’s Consumer Inflation Report - April 11, 2023
- Equities investors anticipate market catalyst - April 11, 2023
- Equities are an essential place to be, says Oppenheimer’s John Stoltzfus - April 11, 2023