New data suggests that cash ETFs could be becoming a funding vehicle for equities. Exchange traded fund (ETF) outflows in February were mainly driven by a lull in using ETFs for cash exposure, with t …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Are cash ETFs becoming a funding vehicle for equities? - March 13, 2024
- Commodities, short bonds show market momentum beyond equities - March 13, 2024
- ‘Fair Is Foul, and Foul is Fair’ in Equities; Some Comfort Found in Treasuries - March 13, 2024