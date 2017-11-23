Around this time last year I was sitting down to write a fairly lengthy assessment of the likely market reaction to the looming Italian referendum, which I later published in an imaginatively titled blog: ‘How will markets react to the Italian referendum …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities close with marginal gains despite weak global cues - November 23, 2017
- Are the stars aligning for European equities? - November 23, 2017
- Credit Suisse Sees Equities Rising Further Next Year on Economy - November 23, 2017