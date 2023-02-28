After scooping up more than $6.5 billion worth of apartments in the Sun Belt, Sean Kia, the co-founder of Tides Equities, one of the most active buyers of multifamily properties across the Sun Belt, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Surprise Drop in Consumer Confidence Weighs on Equities - February 28, 2023
- Ari Emmanuel’s Ex sells Brentwood manse to trust linked to Tides Equities principal - February 28, 2023
- Surprise Drop in Consumer Confidence Drags Equities Lower - February 28, 2023