With S&P BSE Sensex continuously soaring for the last 13 months, India’s largest financial entity, Life Insurance Corporation has logged a whopping profit of Rs 20,000 crore for just nine months ending December 2017, riding on the back of equities bull run.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- As Sensex soars, LIC logs Rs 20,000 crore profit riding on the back of equities bull run - January 31, 2018
- Equities sell-off eases in Asia outside of Japan - January 31, 2018
- Equities sell-off resumes in Asia as energy, technology stocks drag - January 30, 2018