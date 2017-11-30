Asia equities broadly higher as China stocks steady

Asia Pacific equities were mostly higher on Friday as a sell-off in Chinese stocks showed signs of slowing and the region’s main bourses followed a strong lead from Wall Street. After dropping at the open, China’s CSI300 index, which tracks the largest …
