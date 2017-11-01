Asian equity markets were mostly lower on Thursday as currencies across the region gained and following a soft lead from New York. In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 was flat as gains from miners and energy companies were offset by declines from the financial and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asia equities decline as currencies gain - November 1, 2017
- U.S. Equities Trading Update: Tech Exhaustion - November 1, 2017
- Economic data, Fed lift emerging equities to 2-week high - November 1, 2017