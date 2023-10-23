ASIAN markets extended last week’s sell-off Monday on fears of a regional conflict in the Middle East and worries that US interest rates will remain elevated for longer than initially thought. Read …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asia: Equities drop as traders keep wary eye on Middle East crisis - October 23, 2023
- Equities drop as traders keep wary eye on Middle East crisis - October 22, 2023
- Foreign selling of Malaysian equities swelled to RM613m last week, says MIDF - October 22, 2023