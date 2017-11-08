Equities in Asia were mostly lower on Wednesday after a weaker close on Wall Street where the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq indexes eased back from earlier peaks. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was down 0.3 per cent, despite the stellar performance of Tencent’s e …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Bulls maintain hold on equities market - November 8, 2017
- Asia equities follow Wall Street benchmarks lower - November 8, 2017
- Rural Equities eyes investment outside of NZ rural property - November 7, 2017