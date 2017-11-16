Asia Pacific equities climbed for a second consecutive day on Friday following on from a positive lead from Wall Street as corporate earnings in the US boosted the S&P 500. Japan’s Topix index rose 1 per cent, driven by information technology stocks and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asia equities higher after corporate earnings boost Wall Street - November 16, 2017
- Asian equities extend gains after US stocks rally; Korean tech shines - November 16, 2017
- Global Equities Rebound Continues in Asia - November 16, 2017