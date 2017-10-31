The main bourses in Asia Pacific edged higher on Wednesday, taking their lead from New York where a strong earnings season continues to buoy the market. In New York overnight, the S&P 500 equity index ended 0.1 per cent higher at 2,575 while the Nasdaq …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asia equities higher as technology, energy segments gain - October 31, 2017
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ (ARE) CEO Joel Marcus on Q3 2017 Results – Earnings Call Transcript - October 31, 2017
- Aussie equities ‘bounce’ could continue: Citi - October 31, 2017