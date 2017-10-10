Asia equities higher as Tokyo stocks’ rise slows

Stocks in the Asia Pacific region were broadly higher on Wednesday, although traders in Tokyo were taking a cautious tack after the Topix index closed at the highest level in ten years on Tuesday. The Japanese equities benchmark was flat in morning trading …
