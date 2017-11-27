Equities were mixed in Asia on Tuesday as Chinese stocks appeared to slow their recent descent. A sell-off in Chinese stocks appeared to slow in early trading, with the CSI 300 index of large market-cap stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen down 0.2 per cent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asia equities mixed as China nerves persist - November 27, 2017
- Pakistan equities close bearish amid political and security unrest - November 27, 2017
- Banking stocks shrink equities by N37bn - November 27, 2017