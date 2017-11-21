Asia equities rise as Hong Kong stocks hit decade high

Asia Pacific equities rose on Wednesday with Hong Kong stocks hitting their highest level in a decade following on from a record close for the S&P 500 on Wall Street. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index broke through the 30,000 level for the first time in ten years.
