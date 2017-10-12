Asia equities take breather after decade highs

Asia stocks were mixed on Friday as bourses took a breather after closing at decade highs earlier in the week, while the greenback was relatively flat ahead of US inflation data. Australian equities were among the best performers in the Asia Pacific region …
