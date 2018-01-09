KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 09) — Malaysian shares fell Tuesday to end a four-day winning run, as markets consolidated following the rally. Singapore equities rose for the second day. The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI index declined 0.3% to 1,826.95, the second drop in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Pre-Market Technical Scan on Metals and Minerals Equities — Compania de Minas Buenaventura, Adient, Harsco, and BHP Billiton - January 9, 2018
- The curious case of all Indian markets – Sanjeev Prasad, Co-head and Managing Director – Kotak Institutional Equities - January 9, 2018
- ASIA MARKETS: Malaysia Stocks Decline After Four-Day Winning Streak, Singapore Equities Gain - January 9, 2018