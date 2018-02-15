KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 15) — Shares in Singapore and Malaysia ended a truncated trading session higher, boosted by an overnight rally in U.S. indexes after retail sales and inflation data. Singapore’s Straits Times Index climbed 1.2% to 3,443.51 and Malaysia’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- A Global Investor’s Equities Playbook for Rising Bond Yields - February 15, 2018
- ASIA MARKETS: Singapore, Malaysia Equities Advance Tracking Wall Street Rally - February 15, 2018
- Singapore, Malaysia equities advance tracking Wall Street rally - February 15, 2018