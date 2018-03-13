Asia Pacific equities dip as US political uncertainty weighs on sentiment

Equities in Asia Pacific moved lower in early trading on Wednesday as investors mulled Donald Trump’s sacking of secretary of state Rex Tillerson. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney was down 0.7 per cent, with all market segments lower. Stocks in Japan were …
