Asia equities started the week on a poor footing with the region’s main bourses mostly lower on Monday. In Hong Kong the Hang Seng index was down 1 per cent. Cathay Pacific was among the biggest decliners, dropping as much as 4.9 per cent on Monday after …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asia Pacific equities weaker despite energy gains - November 5, 2017
- BRIEF-Vantage Equities subscribes for 250 mln shares of Philequity MSCI Philippines Index Fund - November 5, 2017
- Good catalysts next month for local equities - November 5, 2017