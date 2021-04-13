(Bloomberg) — Asian equities edged higher Tuesday, with U.S. stocks around record highs as investors eye the start of the corporate earnings season and relatively smooth sales of government debt.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Asia Stocks Climb With U.S. Equities Near Record: Markets Wrap - April 12, 2021
- Market LIVE: US equities fall as investors await earnings, inflation data - April 12, 2021
- European Equities: German and Eurozone Economic Sentiment in Focus - April 12, 2021