ASIAN currencies strengthened against a subdued dollar and equities advanced on Tuesday as risk appetite got a boost from an upbeat start of corporate earning season in the United States and a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Asian currencies firm, equities advance as risk sentiment improves - October 18, 2022
- EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies firm, equities advance as risk sentiment improves - October 18, 2022
- Investors in Asian stocks need patience – until China economy and equities improve - October 17, 2022
Discussion about this post