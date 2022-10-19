In Asia, the Chinese yuan depreciated 0.3%, while equities in Shanghai dropped a further 0.5%. the Party Congress. Depreciation pressure could build more significantly on the yuan if U.S. dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Asian currencies muted on lingering recession risks; equities mixed - October 19, 2022
- California-based Magma Equities acquires two-property portfolio in Texas - October 19, 2022
- ‘We Remain Bullish on Equities — Many Solid Companies Look Oversold’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy - October 18, 2022
Discussion about this post