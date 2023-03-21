Shares rose in Hong Kong, South Korea and Australia, helping a benchmark of the region’s equities to a gain 0.5%. Financial stocks outpaced the broader gauge, providing some relief after days of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asian Equities Advance as Financial Concerns Ease: Markets Wrap - March 20, 2023
- Asian Equities Advance as Financial Fears Ease: Markets Wrap - March 20, 2023
- Ipec adopts new equities, property valuation model - March 20, 2023