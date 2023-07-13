Stocks opened higher in Australia and South Korea. Japanese shares were mixed as the Nikkei 225 gauge showed a small gain while the broader Topix measure inched down.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asian equities advance as US Fed rate peak nears - July 12, 2023
- Asian Equities Advance as Fed Rate Peak Nears: Markets Wrap - July 12, 2023
- Atlantic Equities Upgrades Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) - July 12, 2023