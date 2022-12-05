Asian equities rose Monday amid gains in materials stocks and Chinese shares as traders bet on further reopening of the the world’s second-largest economy from Covid restrictions.Most Read from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asian Equities Boosted by China Reopening Bets: Markets Wrap - December 4, 2022
- Why Hamish Tadgell is happy backing Australian equities - December 4, 2022
- FPIs turn net buyers in Nov; invest Rs 36,329 Cr in equities - December 4, 2022