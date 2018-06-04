Investing.com – Asian equities continued to trade well in green in afternoon trade on Monday. The strong job data from the U.S. last Friday supported the Asian stock markets from Tokyo to China and Seoul. The U.S. reported an increase in nonfarm …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asian Equities Boosted by Strong U.S. Job Data - June 4, 2018
- Credit Suisse poaches from Deutsche Bank for equities research - June 3, 2018
- Bears on the prowl as equities lost N908bn in a week - June 3, 2018