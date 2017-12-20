Stocks in Asia opened lower after U.S. equities dipped in the wake of congressional passage of U.S. tax cuts, suggesting investors see the growth-boost narrative from the corporate and individual rate reductions as having played out. Benchmark gauges in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asian Equities Dip as Cheer Ebbs Over U.S. Tax Cut: Markets Wrap - December 20, 2017
- Equities close as investors fear political unrest - December 20, 2017
- Kuwaiti equities head south volume shrinks – UPAC dives 85 fils NBK gains - December 20, 2017