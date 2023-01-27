Asian stocks advanced for a sixth-straight day as a surge in US tech shares and China’s reopening helped investors shrug off mixed data on the American economy. The moves are set to extend the weekly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asian Equities Extend January Rally, Led by Tech: Markets Wrap - January 27, 2023
- Asian equities hit 9-month high as recession fears wane - January 27, 2023
- Asian equities hit nine-month high after resilient US economic data - January 26, 2023