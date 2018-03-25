Asian Equities Fall on Trade Fears

Investing.com – Asian equities fell in morning trade on Monday on fears of a full-blown trade war between China and the U.S. U.S. President Trump signed a memorandum last week to impose tariffs on up to $60 billions of imports from China, in addition to …
