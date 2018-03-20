Investing.com – Asian stocks were lower in morning trade on Tuesday, with technology shares leading the drop amid reports of a Facebook data breach. Investors’ focus now turns to the first U.S. interest rate decision under new Fed chair Jerome Powell.
Asian Equities Fall With Tech Shares Leading Drop; FMOC In Focus
