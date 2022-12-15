Asian equities followed US and European markets sharply lower in Thursday trading as American depositary receipts of Asian stocks declined 1.90% to 1,484.20 on the S&P Asia 50 ADR Index. In North Asia …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asian Equities Follow US, European Markets Sharply Lower in Thursday Trading - December 15, 2022
- Equities sink as central banks hike rates further - December 15, 2022
- Equities Decline as Fed Shock Halts Global Rally: Markets Wrap - December 15, 2022